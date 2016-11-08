‘Police can handle protests during Tipu Jayanti’

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party and other organisations not to protest against the State government-sponsored Tipu Jayanti on Thursday. If the organisations turn violent in their protests, the police are capable of handling them. “We are capable of fire fighting,” he said.

Talking to reporters, Dr. Parameshwara said the State government was firm on organising the programme across the State. Since the programme was being held indoor, there was no scope for any trouble. The government will act tough against those who try to disrupt the programme or attempt to create unrest.

The Chief Minister has given clear instruction to the police top brass to ensure peace during the programme.

On the threat by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists that the State will burn, if the government went ahead with Tipu Jayanti, Dr. Parameshwara said that the police were capable of handling the situation.

Dr. Parameshwara said that the BJP was trying to create confusion among the people by opposing Tipu Jayanti.

He asked the BJP to take part in the programme for upholding peace and amity in society.

While stating that the government was not forcing people to celebrate the day, Dr. Parameshwara said that the government was not politicising the issue and organising the event to score political brownie points over the Opposition.

If the protests turn violent, the police are capable of handling them, says Home Minister