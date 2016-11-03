‘Intervention’ in personal laws opposed

The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Muslim Central Committee has said that it will oppose any government or judicial intervention in Muslim personal laws.

Committee president K.S. Muhammed Masood told presspersons here that the triple talaq issue has been raised with the sole intention of interfering with Muslim personal laws. The Union government should not have submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court opposing triple talaq, he said.

If there is any perceived injustice by Shariat laws, religious leaders would address the issue and there is no need for external interference, Mr. Masood said. Even Muslim women can divorce their husbands under the Khula system, he said.

Mr. Masood said that Muslims have expressed anguish against such interference and have resorted to signature campaigns as per the directions from Muslim Personal Law Board and All India Muslim Council.