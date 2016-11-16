‘Indira birth centenary to counter BJP’s politics’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that the birth centenary celebrations of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi here on November 19 is aimed at countering the divisive politics of communalism being practised by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Rao said Udupi and Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu had seen an upsurge in communal polarisation induced by the BJP.

The Congress planned the State-level celebrations in Mangaluru to counter this strategy, he said.

Lashing out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said they had been raking up emotions to play politics.

Speaking to presspersons earlier in the day, Dakshina Kannada district Congress committee president B. Ramanath Rai said the district Congress Bhavan, to be named Indira Gandhi Birth Centenary Bhavan, would be inaugurated on November 19. AICC secretary Digvijaya Singh would inaugurate the building at 11 a.m., he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior party leaders would attend the birth centenary celebrations in the afternoon.