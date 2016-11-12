‘Include pneumonia prevention vaccine in immunisation programme’

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) is pressuring the Centre to include PCV 13 vaccine in the National Immunisation Programme as it effectively works against pneumonia that accounts for more infant deaths, Ananth Pai, president of IAP, Mangaluru, has said.
Talking to presspersons recently, he said the present vaccination programme had vaccines that indirectly work against pneumonia, a lung inflammation noticed in children. “ PCV 13 vaccine works against pneumonia and it has helped reduce morbidity among children aged below five,” Dr. Pai said.
He said that 44 per cent of the world’s pneumonia cases were reported in India. “Pneumonia has been cause deaths in 15 per cent of neonatal deaths (deaths within 28 days of birth) and 28 per cent of deaths of children aged between 28 days and 1 year . Around 15 per cent of deaths of those aged between one and five years has been a result of pneumonia,” he said.
Dr. Pai said 150 neonatal deaths last year in Mangaluru were result of pneumonia . As many as 55 children died this year, he said. Shry Shriyan, secretary, IAP Mangaluru, said IAP members would undertake an awareness programmes to mark World Pneumonia Day on Saturday.
PCV 13 vaccine will effectively work against pneumonia, says Indian Academy of Paediatrics
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor