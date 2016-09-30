‘Convert Christian Development Council into a corporation’

Ivan D’Souza, chief whip in the State Legislative Council, on Thursday urged the government to convert the Christian Development Council into a corporation and allocate at least Rs. 300 crore for the development of the community in the 2017-18 budget.

Mr. D’Souza, who was recently appointed the council’s vice-president, told reporters that the council has also urged the State to set up one hostel for Christian students in the headquarters of the 24 districts where the community is present in significant numbers.

He said there is a lack of awareness about the various development schemes formed by the government for Christians. Adding that he has undertaken extensive tours of districts with sizeable Christian population, he said, “The lack of information about government schemes is evident in these districts.”

He said the demands to form a corporation and open hostels for Christians were based on the outcome of meetings with community members during his tour of Bidar, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Belagavi districts, which have a Christian population of about five lakh.

Another demand is to increase the fund allocated under the Bidai scheme for brides from minority communities from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. The State government should observe Christmas officially as ‘Christa Jayanti’, Mr. D’Souza added. He said the suggestions would be placed before the government soon.