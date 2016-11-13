‘Cong., BJP not focussing on people’s issues’

The Congress and the BJP have been ignoring the real issues of the people, Janata Dal (Secular) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy has said.

The Congress was focussing on the controversy surrounding Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait and the BJP was politicising the recent murders of right-wing activists, he told presspersons here on Saturday.

Mr. Kumarswamy said the issue of Mr. Sait not tendering his resignation for allegedly watching an “objectionable” video on his mobile phone at a public function would rock the Assembly session to be held in Belagavi. Similarly, the BJP would take up the issue of murders of right-wing activists. With this, the two national parties would be ignoring issues such as drought. Mr. Kumaraswamy said that being a public figure, Mr. Sait should have been careful while browsing his mobile phone during the Tipu Jayanti programme. Admitting his mistake, Mr. Sait should have tendered his resignation.