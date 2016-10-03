‘Adopting Gandhiji’s attitude will help resolve Cauvery issue amicably’

The Cauvery issue can be resolved amicably by following Mahatma Gandhi’s motherly attitude that will help foster compassion and brotherhood, said Principal of Badriya College N. Ismail here on Sunday.

Speaking on “Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts today” during the Gandhi Jayanti programme at the Town Hall, Mr. Ismail said that Mahatma Gandhi was being seen as a lovable mother, as a father and as a person with nationalist thoughts.

It is his motherly attitude that has more relevance now, he said.

Mr. Ismail said that adoption of this motherly attitude alone can bring us out of the crisis involving sharing of waters. Gandhian thoughts help in upholding secular principles and make us better citizens.

Mr. Ismail said that teachers should ingrain these thoughts in children that will help them respect the nation and make them aware of the contribution of the great thinkers of the country.

Earlier, a large number of students took part in the procession from B.R. Ambedkar Circle to the Town Hall, which was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesh. The 98-year-old K.P. Madan Master from Perla, who has interacted with Mahatma Gandhi, was felicitated by Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar at a function held near the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kumar flagged off a vehicle of the Department of Information and Publicity that will visit different educational institutions in the city for spreading Gandhian thoughts and values. In another function held at the Tagore Park, Mahatma Gandhi Shanti Pratisthana felicitated writer and social thinker B.M. Rohini. Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer participated in the function.