Zonal teams to take up vulnerability mapping of 2,727 polling booths in Madurai district

February 20, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Madurai

Officials appointed in the zonal teams have been asked to take up vulnerability mapping of all the 2,727 polling booths in the 10 Assembly constituencies of Madurai district.

Chairing the first meeting with the officials of the 254 zonal teams in the district, Collector M.S. Sangeetha asked the officials to inspect the 10 to 12 polling booths assigned to each of the zonal team.

Each of the booth has been provided with vulnerability mapping based on the past records, like higher voter turnout, lower voter turnout, problems faced during the polling and complaints of preventing people from casting their votes.

Based on the data given by the district administration the zonal teams, comprising officials from the Revenue Department, police and other departments, should inspect and verify whether the same vulnerability continued in those booths.

“Your suggestions are most important as based on those details the Election Commission would consider deploying additional police bandobust to ensure free and fair polling,” the Collector said.

Similarly, the zonal teams are entrusted with the work of distributing polling materials to each of the polling booth.

“You have to report about the presence or absence of polling officials the previous night, so that substitute polling officer could be nominated,” she added.

The zonal teams need to ensure that all the statutory documents are properly filled to ensure smooth conduct of election.

They also need to coordinate with the presiding officers in providing periodical data on voter turn out in each of the polling booth.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and Personal Assistant (Elections) to the Collector G. Kannan were present.