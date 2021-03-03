Zonal officers asked to ensure basic amenities at polling stations

Virudhunagar

Zonal

Officers for Assembly election in Virudhunagar district have been asked to inspect and ensure basic amenities at the polling stations.

Addressing the zonal officers here on Wednesday at a training programme, District Returning Officer and District Collector R. Kannan, asked them to find the shortest routes connecting the polling booths under their jurisdiction. Similarly, they were asked to compile the alternative route to polling stations.

The officials should remove all party flag poles, banners and wall posters in the vicinity of the polling stations.

The polling officers should be provided adequate training to properly handle the electronic voting machines and they should be knowledgeable about the documents and other materials to be taken along with the EVMs to the polling booths on the eve of polling day.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sub Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, and other officers were present.

Meanwhile, the flying squad for Sivakasi Assembly Constituency, led by its officer, S. Prabhakaran, seized ₹3.90 lakh during a vehicle check conducted at Sukravarpatti junction on Wednesday.

K. Madasamy, who was carrying the amount, could not produce any valid document for the cash and hence it was seized.

In another seizure, the Static Surveillance Team of Virudhunagar Assembly constituency on Alagapuri Road here seized ₹1 lakh from a blue metal operator. Though, he claimed that he was taking the money for distribution of salary to workers, the seized money was handed over to sub-treasury for want of proper documents.