Zonal heads for Madurai Corporation appointed

March 30, 2022 19:43 IST

Some DMK councillors miffed over their non-selection

Announcing the names of five councillors (four females and a male) for the posts of chairpersons for the five zones on Wednesday, the ruling DMK party managers completed the exercise thereby avoiding an indirect election.

However, cracks soon appeared as some councillors openly expressed their displeasure and disappointment over the choice of chairpersons and these remarks were in the social media, reliable sources in the DMK said.

The Madurai Corporation council has 100 wards in which the DMK and its alliance partners have bagged substantial number of seats leaving meagre seats for the AIADMK and others. While there were many names making rounds for the Mayor post, the high command’s choice to have V. Indrani for the top job resulted in the end of speculations.

When the Deputy Mayor post went to the alliance partner - CPI (M), the Congress party leaders (also an ally of the DMK) expressed their displeasure openly. Their justification was seen as reasonable since they had higher number of councillors than the Communist Party.

A few seniors in the DMK were disappointed as the party high command had failed to give the post of chairpersons to their candidates.

“The choice of the chairpersons gives an impression that the party was interested in promoting only one particular community in Madurai”, a senior DMK councillor charged and added that the high command had set a bad precedent.

However, party urban secretary and MLA G. Thalapathi said that under the guidance of the high command, all the decisions had been made. There was no disappointment or displeasure. It was an attempt to create confusion among the public and the party by vested interests.

An official release stated that councillors Vasuki, Saravana Bhuvaneswari, Pandi Selvi, Mukesh Sharma and V. Suveetha were appointed as chairpersons of zone 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 respectively. Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan presented the certificates to them.