Zinc, vitamin tablets given to conservancy workers

MADURAI

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected distribution of zinc and multi-vitamin tablets to conservancy workers deployed at Racecourse Colony, a containment zone, here on Monday.

According to a press statement issued by the civic body, zinc and multi-vitamin tablets will be distributed to all the 5,000 employees of the Corporation to boost their immunity as they are among the frontline teams involved in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner also monitored barricading works which were under way at Racecourse Colony, Sellur, Anaiyur and Sikkandar Chavadi – all newly marked containment zones. Mr. Visakan also ordered the officials to set up a help desk and ensure that all essential commodities were delivered at the doorstep of residents.

Kabasura Kudineer, a Siddha concoction, would be distributed to all residents of containment zones to boost their immunity. All the houses there would be disinfected regularly, the release added.

The Commissioner also inspected Amma Unavagam at Anaiyur and ordered the employees to ensure that personal distancing was strictly maintained by the people.