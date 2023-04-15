HamberMenu
Zero Shadow Day observed in Madurai

April 15, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Zero Shadow Day being observed at Arappalayam roundabout in Madurai on Saturday,

Zero Shadow Day being observed at Arappalayam roundabout in Madurai on Saturday, | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

College students and others gathered at Arapalayam in Madurai to witness a brief moment in time of objects casting no shadow shortly past noon on Saturday, marking Zero Shadow Day,

At the event organised by Tamil Nadu Science Forum, Madurai, participants observed the scientific phenomenon unfold at 12.17 p.m. Astronomy aficionados placed objects such as pen, water bottle, cellophane tape, ball and tripod and waited for the shadow to disappear. They observed the shadows beginning to get shorter by the second and disappear completely at the designated time.

Forum president M. Rajesh said the bi-annual natural phenomenon occurred at places located between latitudes 23.5 degrees south (Tropic of Capricorn) and 23.5 degrees north (the Tropic of Cancer) on different days. “Since the sun is at its zenith – the highest point in the sky – the shadows disappear as it falls beneath the object.”

Forum State president S. Dinakaran said the phenomenon occurred in April and August, which is once during Uttarayan (northward motion of the Sun from winter to summer solstice) and once during Dakshinayan (southward motion of the sun from summer to winter solstice).

A similar gathering was organised at Jaihindpuram as well.

Forum State secretary Sethuraman, Madurai secretary K. Malarselvi and others were present.

