Zero Shadow Day observed in Madurai

The Zero Shadow Day was observed in The American College in Madurai on Friday.

27 August 2021 19:14 IST

Science enthusiasts get excited looking at shadowless poles and objects

Madurai

Did you know that twice in a year, your shadows disappear for a brief moment, when the sun’s rays fall directly over your head? This phenomenon is called the ‘Zero Shadow Day’ and when it was observed at exactly 12:19 p.m. on Friday in the city, science enthusiasts got excited looking at shadowless poles and objects.

People generally believe that the sun passes directly over our heads, every day, during local noon which is the time of the day when the elevation of the Sun is highest. This is not true. It passes either a bit north or south of the zenith which is the point straight above our head. This is because of the earth’s tilt at an angle of 23.5 degree, with respect to its orbiting around the Sun. But, twice in a year, at regions between the latitudes of +23.5 and -2.35, the sun does pass directly over the heads, causing the shadows to disappear which is observed as the Zero Shadow Day.

Scientific Officer from the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, Chennai Lenin Tamilkovan who was present at The American College to demonstrate the event said, “The Zero Shadow Day is observed at different dates in different places that lie between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. It happens once during Uttarayan (northward motion of the Sun from winter to summer solstice) and once during Dakshinayan (southward motion of the sun from summer to winter solstice) at places starting from Nagpur to Kanniyakumari, in India. It will be observed in the southern districts of Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumar in the upcoming days.”

The Tamil Nadu Science Forum, Madurai, had also made arrangements for the public to witness the event in 10 different places in the city. It was informed that making continuous observations of this phenomenon can help us have a better understanding of the earth’s seasonal changes.