YouTuber Vasan held for rash driving of car

Published - May 30, 2024 09:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Controversial YouTuber T.T.F. Vasan was arrested on a charge of rash driving of car even while talking over mobile phone, and was later let on bail by a court here on Thursday.

Madurai City Police on Monday had booked him based on his social media post in which he was seen driving a car in Madurai. The dashcam showed him casually talking over his mobile phone.

The police said that Vasan was charged of rash riding on a bike in Kancheepuram and met with an accident following which the High Court had cancelled his driving licence for 10 years.

However, he had applied for learners’ driving licence and was driving a car with its body altered without requisite permission from the Regional Transport Office.

The police had booked him under various sections of Indian Penal code for endangering human lives, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

