Madurai09 November 2021 21:41 IST
Comments
YouTuber seeks bail
Updated: 09 November 2021 21:41 IST
Madurai
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a counter affidavit from the State in the bail petition filed by Tiruchi-based YouTuber A. Durai Murugan who runs an YouTube channel ‘Sattai’. He had passed certain derogatory remarks against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a demonstration last month in Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district. Durai Murugan was booked by the Nagercoil police. Justice K. Murali Shankar adjourned the hearing till November 11.
More In Madurai
Read more...