YouTuber seeks bail

09 November 2021 21:41 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a counter affidavit from the State in the bail petition filed by Tiruchi-based YouTuber A. Durai Murugan who runs an YouTube channel ‘Sattai’. He had passed certain derogatory remarks against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a demonstration last month in Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district. Durai Murugan was booked by the Nagercoil police. Justice K. Murali Shankar adjourned the hearing till November 11.

