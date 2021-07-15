YouTuber seeks bail

Madurai

YouTuber A. Durai Murugan Pandiyan who runs a YouTube channel ‘Saattai’ has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday seeking bail. The petitioner was said to have used the images of former Chief Minister and DMK Supremo M. Karunanidhi and BJP leader Khushbhu Sundar in an allegedly defamatory video.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan adjourned the hearing in the case after the State sought time to respond in the case. Durai Murugan from Tiruchi was arrested by the police and remanded in judicial custody. The complaint was filed by DMK cadre who said that they were shocked and hurt by the content of the video.

The petitioner said that the case was registered against him out of political vendetta. He was the sole breadwinner of the family and had to take care of his wife and son who he said was suffering from an illness. He was in judicial custody for more than 30 days and investigation in the case was over, he said.

Further, he said that he would abide by the conditions of the court and he would not tamper with the evidence. The bail petitions filed by him before the Principal Sessions Judge were dismissed.