YouTuber remanded in judicial custody

April 05, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A city court on Wednesday remanded YouTuber from Bihar Manish Kashyap, who has been accused of spreading fake videos on social media about migrants from Bihar being attacked in Tamil Nadu, in judicial custody till April 19.

The accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate I V. Deelabanu. The Madurai District Cyber Crime Police, who were earlier granted three-day custody of the YouTuber for interrogation, sought extension of the custody.

However, taking into account the time granted for the police custody, the Judicial Magistrate remanded the accused in judicial custody. He was lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

CONNECT WITH US