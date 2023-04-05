HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTuber remanded in judicial custody

April 05, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A city court on Wednesday remanded YouTuber from Bihar Manish Kashyap, who has been accused of spreading fake videos on social media about migrants from Bihar being attacked in Tamil Nadu, in judicial custody till April 19.

The accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate I V. Deelabanu. The Madurai District Cyber Crime Police, who were earlier granted three-day custody of the YouTuber for interrogation, sought extension of the custody.

However, taking into account the time granted for the police custody, the Judicial Magistrate remanded the accused in judicial custody. He was lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.