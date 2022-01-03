Madurai

YouTuber Maridhas moves HC

YouTuber Maridhas moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking the quash of the private complaint on the file of the Judicial Magistrate III, Thoothukudi. The complaint was filed by a DMK functionary S. R. S. Umari Shankar of Thoothukudi district.

The complainant, Umari Shankar in his private complaint stated that Maridhas had tarnished the reputation of the DMK party and his family members in a video uploaded by Maridhas pertaining to the anti-CAA kolam protest. The petitioner Maridhas denied the allegations levelled against him.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan ordered notice to Umari Shankar and adjourned the hearing in the case till January 19.


