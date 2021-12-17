YouTuber Maridhas moves HC again for relief

17 December 2021 20:30 IST

Madurai

YouTuber Maridhas has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court again for relief. He has sought the quash of the FIR registered against him by the Melapalayam police in Tirunelveli. He was booked based on a complaint lodged by the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam functionary Mohammed Khader Meeran.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan dispensed with the production of the FIR on the file of the Melapalayam police. The court will hear the YouTuber’s plea to quash the FIR next week. In his petition, Maridhas denied the allegations levelled against him.

In his complaint, Mr. Meeran said that Maridhas had linked the Tablighi jamaat’s conference held in Delhi to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Delhi and other parts of the country. Maridhas had also said that this was a new form of terrorism, the complainant said. The YouTuber has been booked under various sections of the IPC and has been remanded in judicial custody.