YouTuber Irfan’s excused offence has set a wrong precedent, says activist

Madurai-based health activist A. Veronica Mary, who was questioned by the cyber-crime police regarding a complaint she had registered with the Health Department and Director General of Police (DGP) in May against YouTuber Irfan questioned whether he would also be subjected to similar questioning by the police.

The YouTuber had revealed his yet-to-be-born baby’s gender. Ms. Mary said the offence Irfan committed was not trivial as it could set a wrong precedent in a society already ridden of superstitious beliefs and practices such as female foeticide. Places like Usilampatti, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri are notorious for committing female foeticide and infanticide.

“When the YouTuber with millions of followers brazenly flouts the law by performing a gender identification test in a foreign country and revealing it in India where it is banned, the same modus operandi can be easily replicated by others for committing serious crimes such as female foeticide,” she said.

When he was repeatedly excused for offences like this and performing medical procedure in an operation room, would the same excuse be applicable to other offenders, she asked. “If he is excused due to his proximity to political leaders and celebrities, then what about the law of the land. When breaching of law for mere views and exposure could earn him money and fame, then what is law for, and for whom,” Ms. Mary said.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, whenever asked about action initiated against Irfan, replied that no one was above law. But downplaying his own statement, Mr. Subramanian stated that the act committed by Irfan was not a murderous crime. “This has evidently showed that the preferential treatment to influential people is the only reality,” she said.

The State, which is getting famously known for excusing offences of influencers, should also make it clear whether the same excuse would be extended to the common public when accused of committing a similar offence, said Ms. Mary.

