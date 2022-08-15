Youth’s rash riding claims his life

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 15, 2022 18:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 21-year-old youth died on the spot after his alleged negligent riding near Ayakudi in Dindigul district on Sunday night.

According to Ayakudi police, the deceased has been identified as M. Vinothkumar of New Ayakudi. Police said that due to his rash and negligent riding, Vinothkumar lost control of his bike, fell down, even hit a horse that crossed the road. Upon sustaining severe head injury, he died on the spot.

The body has been sent to Palani Government Hospital for post-mortem. Further enquiries are on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app