Youth’s rash riding claims his life

A 21-year-old youth died on the spot after his alleged negligent riding near Ayakudi in Dindigul district on Sunday night.

According to Ayakudi police, the deceased has been identified as M. Vinothkumar of New Ayakudi. Police said that due to his rash and negligent riding, Vinothkumar lost control of his bike, fell down, even hit a horse that crossed the road. Upon sustaining severe head injury, he died on the spot.

The body has been sent to Palani Government Hospital for post-mortem. Further enquiries are on.