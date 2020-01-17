Youth’s murder triggers tension

TIRUNELVELI

Tension prevails at Singikulam near Kalakkad since Thursday night following the murder of a youth.

Police said S. Suresh, 23, of Poolam near Kalakkad, had gone to the nearby Singikulam on Thursday evening to witness the kabaddi match organised between the two villages as part of ‘Pongal’ celebrations.

Since a youth from Poolam fell in love with and married a girl from Singikulam despite resistance from the girl’s family, it had sowed seeds of enmity between the two hamlets.

When the kabaddi match renewed the enmity on Thursday, an armed gang hacked Suresh to death on the spot in the night even as he was standing near the teashop in the village after the end of the match.

As the murder triggered tension, police personnel were deployed in Poolam and Singikulam immediately. The police have picked up two persons for inquiry in connection with the murder of the youth, who was selling idlis in Pune and had come to the native place a couple of weeks ago following the death of his grandmother.

Kalakkad police have registered a case.