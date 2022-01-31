Youth’s murder goes viral on social media

In a shocking incident, two armed men hacked to death a young man in front of a bakery situated on the Batlagundu-Usilampatti Road on Monday.

The video, which went viral on the social media, came as a rude shock to many people.

Preliminary investigations by the Batlagundu police indicated that Samidurai, son of Karuppiah of Malayappanpatti, near here had some domestic issues with a relative. When he was sitting in a bakery and having tea, two men came and started attacking him.

Even as Samidurai attempted to escape, the armed men chased him and hacked him to death. Batlagundu Inspector of Police Murugan sent the body to the GH for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan arrived at the scene of crime and conducted enquiries. The suspects were detained after the CCTV footage was obtained from the locality.