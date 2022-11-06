Youths find lucrative job offer in Cambodia turning into a harrowing experience

Two youths from Mudukulathur have lodged a police complaint seeking action against an agent, also from the same town, here on Sunday as he had allegedly duped them of getting lucrative jobs in a Cambodia firm, which they realised indulged in cyber crimes only after reaching there.

For Neethirajan and his friend Ashok Manikumar, both aged 28, who have done mechanical engineering, it was a harrowing experience in Cambodia. Submitting a petition to the Superintendent of Police here, Mr. Neethirajan later told media persons about their trauma and how they were tricked into going to Cambodia by the agent.

Promising lucrative jobs in Cambodia, Mahatir Mohamed, the agent, allegedly took ₹2.50 lakh from Neethirajan and after getting a tourist visa, he accompanied him to Cambodia in June last year. Only after sometime, Neethirajan realised that the “firm” which he had joined was engaged in fraudulent activities. Using Internet, the gang indulged in spam and phishing activities.

When he refused to work there and demanded to return home, he was beaten and locked up in a room, he said. “I was not given food. Luckily, Indian Embassy officials helped me out and I managed to come out of their clutches. However, as my visa had expired, I was jailed for 15 days and after paying the fine, I requested my parents to send money with which I flew back home,” he said.

He said Mahatir Mohamed claimed that he was working in Cambodia and assured to guide them in settling down there, but it was a lie.

Mr. Neethirajan said job aspirants should approach only approved manpower agencies listed on the government website. He said hundreds of youths from Tamil Nadu were lured by agents in the State and taken to Cambodia. The Tamil Nadu government and the police should immediately rescue those youths languishing there.

The petition was being examined by ADSP Arun and District Crime Bureau police have commenced investigations, police said.