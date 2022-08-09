Madurai

Youth’s body recovered

The body of a man who slipped into Pullaveli Waterfalls near Chitharevu-Thandikudi Road on August 3 was recovered on Tuesday.

N. Ajaypandi, 25, a cardamom farmer of Mangalamkombu on lower Kodaikanal hill fell into the waterfalls while trying to click a selfie. The decomposed body was recovered at Meenakshi Oothu, two km away from the spot where he had fallen.

The search operation was undertaken by Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Athoor, Dindigul, Oddanchatram and Kodaikanal in coordination with forest, revenue and police departments.

A post mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the father of the deceased, said the police.

