Youths assault man near college in Madurai

The Hindu Bureau Madurai
November 04, 2022 21:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A few youth assaulted a 50-year-old man P. Senthamil Pandian of Aruldosspuram when he came to pick up his daughter from Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that when the girl students were coming out of the college at around 3.30 p.m. a funeral procession was passing near the college entrance.

Many youth had danced and shouted even as the girls were passing by.

When Senthamilan questioned the youth about their behaviour, some of them assaulted and pushed him down.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on his complained lodged on Friday, Tallakulam police have registered a case and were on the lookout for the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app