Youths assault man near college in Madurai

A few youth assaulted a 50-year-old man P. Senthamil Pandian of Aruldosspuram when he came to pick up his daughter from Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women here on Wednesday.

The police said that when the girl students were coming out of the college at around 3.30 p.m. a funeral procession was passing near the college entrance.

Many youth had danced and shouted even as the girls were passing by.

When Senthamilan questioned the youth about their behaviour, some of them assaulted and pushed him down.

Based on his complained lodged on Friday, Tallakulam police have registered a case and were on the lookout for the accused.