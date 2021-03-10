Youth arrested for cheating

TIRUNELVELI

10 March 2021 18:14 IST

The police have arrested a youth who allegedly cheated his Facebook friend of 60 grams of gold ornaments.

They said a college girl from a village under Kallidaikurichi police station limits was in touch with Sankaralingam from Tenkasi, who is working abroad, over the phone. When Sankaralingam reportedly asked the girl to book air-tickets for him to come to his native place, she sought the help of his Facebook friend Rangarajan, 29, of Vallanaadu in Thoothukudi district.

As Rangarajan suggested her to pledge her gold ornaments for booking the air-tickets, she gave him 60.50 grams of ornaments to be pledged in the pawn shop. However, Rangarajan sold the gold ornaments and did not give the money to the girl. When she repeatedly asked Rangarajan to return the gold ornaments, he threatened to post her obscene photos on the social media.

After the girl filed a complaint with Kallidaikurichi police, Rangarajan was arrested on Tuesday evening and remanded in judicial custody.