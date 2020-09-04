Youth with ‘pistol’ creates a flutter at Madurai airport

Madurai

04 September 2020 18:03 IST

A youth wearing a holster sent the security personnel at Madurai Airport into a tizzy on Friday.

However, enquiry by Perungudi police revealed that the youth was mentally disturbed and he was sent home after a stern warning.

According to police, the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, who were on guard duty near the toll plaza outside the airport, found the youth with the holster at around 9.15 a.m.

He was immediately intercepted.

The youth claimed that he had been sent by the Prime Minister’s Office for security purpose at Madurai Airport. He was also carrying a water gun which he had bought through an online portal.

He was handed over to the Perungudi police.

Enquiries revealed that the Commerce graduate from Tirumangalam was mentally disturbed.

His parents were summoned and after cautioning them to take care of the youth, the police let him off without registering any case.