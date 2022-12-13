Youth, who went missing in September, found dead in well near Madurai

December 13, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

R. Tamilarasan (25) of Mukkampatti under Madurai rural district limits, who went missing from his grandmother’s house under Anna Nagar police station limits in August, was found dead in a well at Pattinam near Chittampatti on Tuesday.

The police said that Tamilarasan, who had a few theft cases against him in Othakadai and Melur, was living with his grandmother at J.J. Nagar. However, he went missing after leaving with one of his friends Akkini in September.

Subsequently, a man missing case was registered by Anna Nagar police and the case is under investigation.

When the police picked up a suspect, he confessed that Tamilarasan was murdered following a dispute with Periyasamy.

Based on his confession, the city police went to Pattinam near Chittampatti and retrieved the remains of his body. Post-mortem was conducted on the spot, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Anna Nagar) A. Sukumaran.

The police have arrested Alagesan, Gunalan and Naveen.

