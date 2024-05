A youth, Mohammed Mujahid (20) of Pamban, who was washed away in sea at Kunthukal on Tuesday was found dead on Wednesday. The police said that Mujahid had gone for bathing in the sea along with his friends, when he was washed away. After prolonged search by the local fishermen went in vain on Tuesday, his body was found in Pamban. Marine Police have registered a case.

