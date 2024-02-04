Youth, who threatened to post photographs of girl in social media, booked under POCSO Act

February 04, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Aruppukottai

A youth, who threatened a Plus Two girl to post their privately taken photographs in social media, has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, here on Friday.

The police said that the girl, daughter of daily wage earners, was saved by her mother and neighbours, when attempted to end her life on Friday.

When enquired, the girl said that two years back when she was in 10th class, she fell in love with a boy studying in 11th class.

The boy, who also lives in the same village, used to visit her at her house when her parents were away at work. They had taken photographs together. Recently, the girl had seen their photographs in the mobile phone of another girl. Agitated over this, the girl had asked the boy about it.

The boy had threated her with dire consequences if she did not continue her relationship with him. He also threatened that he would post the photographs in social media.

The All Women Police have booked him for threatening and under the provisions of Information Technology Act.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline: 93754-93754.)

