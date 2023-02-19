Youth, who robbed mobile phone, beaten to death near Madurai

February 19, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - MADURAI

A murder case accused, P. Neethi, 21, of Karumathur, was killed when a group of devotees attacked him while he was fleeing after robbing a mobile phone at Karumathur in the early hours of February 19.

Chekkanoorani police have picked up 10 suspects in this connection.

The deceased along with his associate, P. Thanga Palpandi, 24, of Thathaneri, had gone to Karumathur. They had attempted to rob mobile phone from one S. Abinash, 21, of Theni district at a temple at around 12.30 a.m.

As Abinash raised an alarm, his relatives, who were sleeping near the temple woke up and chased the accused, Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said. After managing to nab them, the group assaulted both the accused.

In the attack, Neethi, who suffered head injuries, fell unconscious at the spot.

He was rushed to a private hospital before being taken to the government hospital in Usilampatti. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The police said that Neethi was accused in a murder case in Sellur and in robbery cases in Madurai district.

ADVERTISEMENT