Youth, who killed his mother, dies

TENKASI
Manirathnam alias Manikandan (28) of Kadanganeri, who had allegedly killed his mother Isakki Ammal (48), died of burns here on Sunday. Police said that Manirathnam had stoned his mother to death and set himself on fire.
He was rushed to the Government Hospital in a serious condition, where he died on Sunday. Police said that Manirathnam was not mentally stable. He has an elder brother, who was working in a private firm in Coimbatore. Isakki Ammal had brought up her two sons from childhood as her husband had deserted the family long years ago. Further investigation is on.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath