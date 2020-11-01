Youth, who killed his mother, dies

TENKASI

Manirathnam alias Manikandan (28) of Kadanganeri, who had allegedly killed his mother Isakki Ammal (48), died of burns here on Sunday. Police said that Manirathnam had stoned his mother to death and set himself on fire.

He was rushed to the Government Hospital in a serious condition, where he died on Sunday. Police said that Manirathnam was not mentally stable. He has an elder brother, who was working in a private firm in Coimbatore. Isakki Ammal had brought up her two sons from childhood as her husband had deserted the family long years ago. Further investigation is on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.