August 19, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A youth who had allegedly issued a bomb threat to the residence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been detained by the Bhoothapandi police on Friday midnight.

The police said that Esakkimuthu, 28, of Uchampaarai, called the police control room on Friday night and informed that a bomb would go off at the residence of Mr. Stalin.

Further investigations are on.

