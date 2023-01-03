Youth who alerted railway officials on rail fracture honoured

January 03, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Madurai

S. Surya (22), of Samayanallur, who alerted officials on a rail fracture near Samayanallur in Dindigul-Madurai section recently was on Tuesday honoured by Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth for having averted a possible mishap.

A postgraduate in botany, he was walking along with his friends along the track on the morning of December 15. While his friends were talking on phone, the youth noticed a crack on the railway track.

He took a photograph of the rail fracture and noted down the location.

“I immediately rushed to the nearest railway gate and showed the photograph to the gatekeeper,” the youth said.

With just a few minutes for the Dindigul-Madurai Express train to pass through the section, the gatekeeper Peter alerted the Samayanallur Station Master, who, in turn, stopped the train thereby averting an accident.

The DRM appreciated the presence of mind of the youth and honoured him with a cash reward of ₹ 5,000 at the divisional safety meeting.

Additional DRM T. Ramesh Babu, and Senior Divisional Safety Officer Mohideen Pitchai were present.