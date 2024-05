May 07, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

Z. Mohammed Mujahid of Pamban was washed away in sea at Kunthukal seashore on Tuesday.

Police said that seven youths of Pallivasal Street in Pamban were bathing in the sea when Mujahid went into deep waters and could not swim in the rough sea. After his friends raised an alarm, local fishermen went in search for him.

