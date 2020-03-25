Youth violate curfew rules

Virudhunagar

Though majority of the residents in Virudhunagar kept indoors, a section of them, mostly youth, violated the curfew order issued to maintain social distancing for preventing spreading of COVID-19 in Virudhunagar district.

“There is some panic buying of groceries and vegetables and people are crowding at markets and shops. Despite appeals made by officials, the crowd is not melting,” said Collector R. Kannan.

Stating that the people should be aware of the danger involved in having physical contacts with others, he said from Thursday onwards police have been instructed to take penal action against the violators.

On Wednesday, when the crowd refused to melt at Pennington Market, the municipal workers had to spray water on them to discourage people from crowding.

“We have decided to split number of traders in each vegetable markets to cover some of the streets so that crowding is avoided. Even in the grocery shops, only three persons would be allowed to stand in queue maintaining a minimum of three feet between each,” the Collector said.

With buses not operated and vegetables for Uzhavar Santhais in the district need to come from outside, no farmer came to Uzhavar santhais, he added.

The district administration has pasted home quarantine stickers in 1,400 houses in the district. A total of 189 people who had come from COVID-19 notified countries were being daily monitored through phone calls. People have been advised not to panic and seek medical treatment whenever they develop any of the symptoms.