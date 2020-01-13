Youth urged to take music as a career

Conferring Madhurakala Praveena title on Anitha Guha, artistic director of Bharatanjali, the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram member-secretary V. Thangavelu appealed to the youngsters to take more interest in arts and music.

Speaking at the 68th Annual Music and Arts Festival organised at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam here on Saturday, he said that many districts in Tamil Nadu had its own identity of their own arts and culture. However, Madurai stood apart as it had a long tradition of not only having sown the seeds for Tamil, but also for the art and culture. Lauding the House of TVS, which established the Samajam, Mr. Thangavelu said that organising music every year for the last 68 years showed the institution’s commitment to the arts and culture. The youngsters should make the best use of the infrastructure provided by the Samajam.

The Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram, which had been encouraging students and professionals with stipends in the field of arts and culture, had received 92 applications this year seeking assistance for learning nagaswaram, violin, flute and other instruments.

He appreciated the Samajam, which runs a music college - Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Vidyalayam, affiliated with the Madurai Kamaraj University, for encouraging students to take up research in the field of music. About 40 students were pursuing research, Mr. Thangavelu and wished more students followed suit. Like various other professions such as engineers, doctors, lawyers and chartered accountants, students could also shine as top musicians, he said appealed to the parents to encourage their wards to take up music.

Samajam secretary S. Venkatanarayanan welcomed the gathering. L Rajaram, secretary, read the citation report. The Samajam also conferred Madhurakala Mani title on mrudanga vidwan V Sundareswaran and purse to M. Rathinam, thalam vidwan.