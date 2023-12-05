HamberMenu
Youth, two women booked for assault

December 05, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her three daughters were indiscriminately hit with sticks by a family of three, including a youth, at a village near Narikudi on Sunday after the victims complained about the youth videographying a teenaged girl while she was taking bath.

Narikudi police have booked the youth, B. Veerapandi, 21, his mother, Muthulakshmi, and his married elder sister, M. Murugeswari, for voyeurism, assault, criminal intimidation, using abusive language and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Probition of Harassment of Women Act.

The police said that Veerapandi had allegedly taking video of the Plus Two student, his neighbour, while she was taking bath on Sunday late evening. The girl, who noticed this, complained about this to his mother. Angered over making the complaint, the youth, his mother and sister went to the girl’s house and started abusing the women at home.

The girl, her mother and two elder sisters were at home. The girl’s father is working abroad.

Suddenly, they started attack them with thorny sticks. The mother and her daughters suffered bruises on their bodies. All of them were admitted to the Government Hospital in Tiruchuli.

