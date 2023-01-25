Youth told to have a good understanding of electoral process

January 25, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Youth must have a good understanding of the electoral process and the importance of voting, said District Election Officer and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

Presiding over National Voters’ Day celebration at The American College here on Wednesday, he said that the National Voters’ Day was observed on January 25 every year to create awareness among people of the importance of voting. The theme for 2023, as issued by the Election Commission of India, was ‘Nothing Like Voting, Vote For Sure.’

He said that those who have attained 18 years of age must enrol themselves as voters as it gave them the power to elect their leaders. A strong democracy can be formed only if the public elected efficient leaders on their own volition, without any influence.

Earlier, Mr Sekhar administered a pledge to uphold the democratic values of the country. He also distributed certificates and cash awards to winners of various competitions such as poster creation and music for school and college students, and rangoli competitions for members of women self-help groups.

The Collector also felicitated ‘best polling booth officers’ and presided over a programme put up by the students ro create awareness on election and voting.

Madurai Revenue Divisional Officer N. Sukhi Pramila, Deputy Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahman and Principal M. Davamani Christober were present.