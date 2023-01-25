ADVERTISEMENT

Youth told to have a good understanding of electoral process

January 25, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Students stage a drama in connection with National Voters Day in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Youth must have a good understanding of the electoral process and the importance of voting, said District Election Officer and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

Presiding over National Voters’ Day celebration at The American College here on Wednesday, he said that the National Voters’ Day was observed on January 25 every year to create awareness among people of the importance of voting. The theme for 2023, as issued by the Election Commission of India, was ‘Nothing Like Voting, Vote For Sure.’

He said that those who have attained 18 years of age must enrol themselves as voters as it gave them the power to elect their leaders. A strong democracy can be formed only if the public elected efficient leaders on their own volition, without any influence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, Mr Sekhar administered a pledge to uphold the democratic values of the country. He also distributed certificates and cash awards to winners of various competitions such as poster creation and music for school and college students, and rangoli competitions for members of women self-help groups.

The Collector also felicitated ‘best polling booth officers’ and presided over a programme put up by the students ro create awareness on election and voting.

Madurai Revenue Divisional Officer N. Sukhi Pramila, Deputy Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahman and Principal M. Davamani Christober were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US