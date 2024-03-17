ADVERTISEMENT

Youth threatened at knifepoint and robbed in Madurai

March 17, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including two women from Jaihindpuram, were arrested after they robbed a youth at knifepoint and threatened to extort money from him since March 2.

The police said that the victim, who is an engineering graduate, had gone to a house after he received a call from a woman, who had cried seeking help to save her ailing baby.

When he went to the house, he was locked inside by a five-member gang, including K. Senthil Kumar (34) of Solaialagupuram, T. Ramalakshmi (27), R. Anagalaeswari (30), Balaji and Munees.

They threatened him at knifepoint and snatched from him a gold chain and ₹2,500 in cash from his wallet. Further they took more money using his mobile wallet and debit card.

Later on March 7, Senthil Kumar called and threatened him to send ₹20,000.

The victim sent him ₹16,000. Since, he frequently got threatening calls, he told his family members.

Based on thier advice, a complaint was lodged with Jaihindpuram police.

