GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth threatened at knifepoint and robbed in Madurai

March 17, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including two women from Jaihindpuram, were arrested after they robbed a youth at knifepoint and threatened to extort money from him since March 2.

The police said that the victim, who is an engineering graduate, had gone to a house after he received a call from a woman, who had cried seeking help to save her ailing baby.

When he went to the house, he was locked inside by a five-member gang, including K. Senthil Kumar (34) of Solaialagupuram, T. Ramalakshmi (27), R. Anagalaeswari (30), Balaji and Munees.

They threatened him at knifepoint and snatched from him a gold chain and ₹2,500 in cash from his wallet. Further they took more money using his mobile wallet and debit card.

Later on March 7, Senthil Kumar called and threatened him to send ₹20,000.

The victim sent him ₹16,000. Since, he frequently got threatening calls, he told his family members.

Based on thier advice, a complaint was lodged with Jaihindpuram police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.