ADVERTISEMENT

Youth talking over mobile phone run over by train

April 30, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was run over by a train in Kovilpatti on Monday even as he was speaking on his mobile phone while walking along the railway track.

Government Railway Police said K. Manthiramurthy, 27, of Vallalar Nagar was walking along the railway track near Vasanth Nagar while reportedly speaking on his mobile phone without noticing the approaching Chennai – Guruvayoor Express. The speeding train hit Manthiramurthy and he was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

 Thoothukudi Government Railway Police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US