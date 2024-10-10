Youth stabs girl to death; ends life

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old young man allegedly stabbed to death a 20-year-old girl with a broken piece of bottle. Later, the young man too ended his life on Thursday.

The police said that M Monisha (20), residing in Madagupatti Melatheru, was a third year student in a government college in Sivaganga district. She was related to Akash (22) of Pranmalai near Singampunari. It is said that Akash had visited Monisha’s house and expressed his interest to marry her, but her father had reportedly refused to accept it.

Upset, he left her house, but returned after a while, when Monisha was alone. After a suspected wordy altercation, Akash stabbed her to death and then killed himself by cutting himself with the broken piece of the bottle, police probe indicated.

The Madagupatti police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 9375493754).

