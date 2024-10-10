ADVERTISEMENT

Youth stabs girl to death; ends life

Published - October 10, 2024 07:58 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old young man allegedly stabbed to death a 20-year-old girl with a broken piece of bottle. Later, the young man too ended his life on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that M Monisha (20), residing in Madagupatti Melatheru, was a third year student in a government college in Sivaganga district. She was related to Akash (22) of Pranmalai near Singampunari. It is said that Akash had visited Monisha’s house and expressed his interest to marry her, but her father had reportedly refused to accept it.

Upset, he left her house, but returned after a while, when Monisha was alone. After a suspected wordy altercation, Akash stabbed her to death and then killed himself by cutting himself with the broken piece of the bottle, police probe indicated.

The Madagupatti police have registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 9375493754).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US