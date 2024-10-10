GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth stabs girl to death; ends life

Published - October 10, 2024 07:58 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old young man allegedly stabbed to death a 20-year-old girl with a broken piece of bottle. Later, the young man too ended his life on Thursday.

The police said that M Monisha (20), residing in Madagupatti Melatheru, was a third year student in a government college in Sivaganga district. She was related to Akash (22) of Pranmalai near Singampunari. It is said that Akash had visited Monisha’s house and expressed his interest to marry her, but her father had reportedly refused to accept it.

Upset, he left her house, but returned after a while, when Monisha was alone. After a suspected wordy altercation, Akash stabbed her to death and then killed himself by cutting himself with the broken piece of the bottle, police probe indicated.

The Madagupatti police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 9375493754).

Published - October 10, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.