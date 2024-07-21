GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth stabbed to death in Tirupparankundram in Madurai

The Tirupparankundram police have registered a case.

Updated - July 21, 2024 01:49 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 01:37 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A youth R. Rajendra Prasad (23) was stabbed to death by another youth M. Karthik (29), following a previous enmity over a brawl in Tirupparankundram, on the night of July 20.

The police said the duo had fought under the influence of alcohol during the Deepavali last year. Both being neighbours, Karthik would keep staring at Prasad whenever they happened to meet outside their houses.

Last week, Prasad, who was working in a private company in Sivaganga, shifted his house from Mettu Theru to a place near the Saravana Poigai.

One of Prasad’s cousins, Shanmugaraj, suggested that he try to be on peaceful terms with Karthik, so the two of them went to Karthik’s house at 10 p.m.

While they were talking, Karthik stabbed Prasad, who died on the way to the hospital. The Tirupparankundram police have registered a case.

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice / Tamil Nadu / Madurai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.