Youth stabbed to death in Tirupparankundram in Madurai

A youth R. Rajendra Prasad (23) was stabbed to death by another youth M. Karthik (29), following a previous enmity over a brawl in Tirupparankundram, on the night of July 20.

The police said the duo had fought under the influence of alcohol during the Deepavali last year. Both being neighbours, Karthik would keep staring at Prasad whenever they happened to meet outside their houses.

Last week, Prasad, who was working in a private company in Sivaganga, shifted his house from Mettu Theru to a place near the Saravana Poigai.

One of Prasad’s cousins, Shanmugaraj, suggested that he try to be on peaceful terms with Karthik, so the two of them went to Karthik’s house at 10 p.m.

While they were talking, Karthik stabbed Prasad, who died on the way to the hospital. The Tirupparankundram police have registered a case.