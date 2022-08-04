Madurai

Youth slips into Pullaveli waterfalls

R. Jayashree DINDIGUL August 04, 2022 18:47 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 18:47 IST

A 25-year-old man slipped into Pullaveli Waterfalls while trying to click a selfie around Wednesday noon. A search for the man continued for the second day on Thursday.

According to Thandikudi police, the victim, N. Ajaypandi, was a cardamom farmer residing at Mangalamkombu on lower Kodaikanal hill. He was a native of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ajaypandi visited the waterfalls on Chitharevu-Thandikudi Road along with his friend Kalyanasundaram and he slipped into the falls while trying to click a selfie.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On being alerted, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Athoor and Dindigul launched a search for him, but the operation had to be suspended due to the heavy flow in the falls.

On Thursday, additional teams of Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Oddanchatram and Kodaikanal were roped in to help in the search operation that was coordinated along with Forest, Revenue and Police department officials, the police said.

Thandikudi police have booked a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (unnatural or suspicious death).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...