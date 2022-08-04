Youth slips into Pullaveli waterfalls

August 04, 2022 18:47 IST

A 25-year-old man slipped into Pullaveli Waterfalls while trying to click a selfie around Wednesday noon. A search for the man continued for the second day on Thursday.

According to Thandikudi police, the victim, N. Ajaypandi, was a cardamom farmer residing at Mangalamkombu on lower Kodaikanal hill. He was a native of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ajaypandi visited the waterfalls on Chitharevu-Thandikudi Road along with his friend Kalyanasundaram and he slipped into the falls while trying to click a selfie.

On being alerted, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Athoor and Dindigul launched a search for him, but the operation had to be suspended due to the heavy flow in the falls.

On Thursday, additional teams of Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Oddanchatram and Kodaikanal were roped in to help in the search operation that was coordinated along with Forest, Revenue and Police department officials, the police said.

Thandikudi police have booked a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (unnatural or suspicious death).